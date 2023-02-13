Ex-corporator held, Rs 25 crore worth land seized in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former corporator, Jagadish MR (54), who allegedly encroached several sites meant for Civic Amenity (CA) purpose in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA)-approved ITI Layout in Bengaluru South and even brazenly blocked public roads in the vicinity by erecting compound walls, was arrested by the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) on Wednesday. The government land encroached by Jagadish, which is worth around Rs 25 crore, has been recovered.

The land in Yellukunte village in Begur hobli had been handed over to the ITI Housing Board Co-operative Housing Society by the government to form a layout. Additional Director General of Police, BMTF, K Ramachandra Rao told TNIE, “We received complaints from residents in the area nearly a year ago. We visited the spot long ago and asked him to remove the blockade multiple times but he refused. The wall he had erected on the road prevented public from visiting their own property.”

BMTF then asked the BDA to carry out a detailed survey of the layout and came to light that multiple CA sites had been encroached upon. The Executive Engineer of the BDA filed a complaint with the BMTF.”

The BMTF registered a case under multiple sections and arrested Jagadish, said Rao.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sridhar K Poojara, was involved in the operation on February 8. Jagadish has been booked under sections 420, 468, 471, 448, RV 33A and 72 of the BDA Act. He was produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody till February 22, Rao added.

BENGALURU: Former corporator, Jagadish MR (54), who allegedly encroached several sites meant for Civic Amenity (CA) purpose in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA)-approved ITI Layout in Bengaluru South and even brazenly blocked public roads in the vicinity by erecting compound walls, was arrested by the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) on Wednesday. The government land encroached by Jagadish, which is worth around Rs 25 crore, has been recovered. The land in Yellukunte village in Begur hobli had been handed over to the ITI Housing Board Co-operative Housing Society by the government to form a layout. Additional Director General of Police, BMTF, K Ramachandra Rao told TNIE, “We received complaints from residents in the area nearly a year ago. We visited the spot long ago and asked him to remove the blockade multiple times but he refused. The wall he had erected on the road prevented public from visiting their own property.” BMTF then asked the BDA to carry out a detailed survey of the layout and came to light that multiple CA sites had been encroached upon. The Executive Engineer of the BDA filed a complaint with the BMTF.” The BMTF registered a case under multiple sections and arrested Jagadish, said Rao. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sridhar K Poojara, was involved in the operation on February 8. Jagadish has been booked under sections 420, 468, 471, 448, RV 33A and 72 of the BDA Act. He was produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody till February 22, Rao added.