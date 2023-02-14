Downgrading employee’s cadre shouldn’t affect pay, benefits, says Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the event of an employee suffering disability of 40 per cent or more due to an accident while on duty, the employee would be entitled to benefit from Section 47 of the Disabilities Act, as a matter of right.

There should be no adverse impact on the pay and benefits of such employees while downgrading his cadre, the Karnataka High Court said. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while allowing a petition by MB Jayadevaiah, aged 56, working as an office helper at Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Quashing the general establishment order dated September 4, 2022, and officer order dated March 15, 2014, the court directed BMTC to restore the petitioner’s pay as applicable to the post of driver, which the petitioner was drawing when his cadre was downgraded on September 4, 2022, prior to and subsequently, and pay all arrears of salary and benefits from the time of his appointment, within a period of three months.

While the petitioner was discharging his duties as a driver on July 4, 1999, the vehicle met with an accident and he sustained injuries and underwent major surgery. Because he was not in a position to discharge his duties as a driver, the petitioner sought light work. After receiving a report from the Medical Board, the transport authority changed the cadre of the petitioner from driver to office attendant, and his pay was ordered to be re-fixed as applicable to office attender, and the difference, if any, in the basic pay was directed to be treated as personal pay. In view of the change in the cadre, the basic pay of the petitioner was reduced retrospectively, and hence, he moved to court.

The court said, “What Section 47 only speaks of is that no person shall be discriminated against on account of disability and/or service not be dispensed with. In the event of that person being shifted to some other post, the same pay scale and service benefits as are being drawn be made available.”

