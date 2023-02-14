Jain varsity case: Nine in dock, including students, principal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Siddapura police, investigating the case of students of Jain University Centre for Management Studies staging a skit at Nimhans Convention Centre on Hosur Road on February 8, insulting BR Ambedkar and the SC community, were arrested with nine accused, including seven students, principal and programme organiser.

All the students are said to be fifth-semester BBA students. Confirming the development, DCP (South) P Krishnakant told the media that the nine persons were arrested in Crime 32, registered by Siddapura police.

“The accused include seven students, principal and organiser,” the DCP added. As damage control, six students who had staged the skit were suspended by the college and an internal inquiry was ordered. In the wake of the recent incident of Jain University students enacting a skit during a college festival, the university issued a release stating: “Jain University offers its unconditional apology to all who have been hurt by the skit performed by the students.”

The letter was signed by the Registrar, dated February 11, 2023. Police had served notices to all accused to appear before the Investigating Officer after a case against them under the SC and the ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989, with other sections of the IPC, was registered around 8 pm Friday. The complaint against the accused was filed by KN Madusudhana, assistant director, the Social Welfare department of Bengaluru South. In the meantime, members of NSUI demanded that the suspended students be terminated and not just be suspended.

They also threatened that if no stern action is taken then the college should be blacklisted. Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan also sought a detailed report after ordering an inquiry. The video clip of the skit had gone viral on social media. The students were performing the skit as part of a youth festival. Aakshay Bansode, state member of Yuva Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, had filed a complaint in Maharashtra seeking action against the accused.

