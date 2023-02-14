Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: Panel settles record 64.13 Lakh cases in a day

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has set a new record by settling the highest number of cases, 64.13 lakh, amicably  in a single day during the National Lok Adalat held on February 11, 2023.

Disclosing this to the media on Monday, KSLSA chairman Justice B Veerappa, who a judge in the Karnataka High Court, said that the cases include 62.26 lakh pre-litigation cases, 4.14 revenue cases, 670 matrimonial cases and 2,724 partition suites.

He said the KSLSA has broken its previous record when it settled 14.77 lakh cases in a Lok Adalat held on November 12, 2022.  A case of a motor vehicle accident was settled for Rs 1.25 crore by an insurance company in Hassan, a commercial suit was settled for Rs 1.35 crore in Bengaluru and a 23-year-old oldest partition suit was settled in Ballari district.  

50% DISCOUNT ON TRAFFIC FINES TO BE EXTENDED?
Justice Veerappa said that a resolution will be passed on Tuesday to extend 50 per cent concession in traffic challan fines by two more weeks, in view of a letter written by the Special Commissioner (Traffic) and also following a request from the general public seeking an extension of time.

“We will pass the resolution after holding a meeting with the authorities on Tuesday and then the state government will issue an order on extending time”, he said. To a query, Justice Veerappa said that a total of 1,300 crore fine has to be collected from more than two crore traffic violation cases across the state. 

