'Mr CM, take a bus on budget day', urges forum

Members of various organisations demand affordable public transport, increase in number of buses

BENGALURU:  With leaders being accused of being unaware of the plight of the commoners, members of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), a rights forum for bus commuters, urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take a BMTC bus from his residence to Vidhana Soudha to present the budget on February 17.

They said that if the chief minister takes the bus, it will bolster demand for public transport as nations grabble to tackle pollution, and at the same time, will encourage more people to choose public transport. They released a poster campaign titled - ‘Namaskara CM Avare Dayavittu bus tagolli’ (Hello CM, kindly take the bus) to present the state budget.

Sharing details about the campaign, Shahina Shasha of BBPV said “After the Covid pandemic, the ridership of the city transport corporation has come down. BMTC is the lifeline of the city and as a move intended to increase the ridership we urge Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take the bus on the budget day.”

Members of the BBPV, Slum Janara Sanghatane Karnataka, transgenders’ rights group, and women’s organisation have met the chief minister and submitted a letter to make the city’s transport more affordable and free for women, transgenders and the economically weaker section. They also demanded that the allocation to buy buses be increased and the freeze on hiring be withdrawn.

For a city with a population of 1.3 crores, the BMTC operates only 5,600 buses, said Shasha, adding that double that number are needed.  

Isaac Amruthraj of the Slum Janara Sanghatane Karnataka said that thousands of slum dwellers of Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Marathahalli, Sadaramangala, Lakshmanrao Nagar, Kudlu Gate and other areas are at the mercy of the autorickshaw drivers.

Either people have to walk for at least 2 km or pay Rs 30 for an auto to reach the main road and take a bus, Isaac said.

