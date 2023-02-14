Poster menace: Karnataka HC order defied, Palike yet to act

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite standing instruction from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on filing at least 10 cases against those putting up illegal banners of political leaders and others at each BBMP zone and a high court order, there has been no action.

In Domlur ward on Old Airport Main Road, big cutouts were erected on both sides of the road by BJP leaders wishing Shanthinagar mandal vice-president K Sada Reddy his birthday.

Earlier, BBMP had told that those who are defacing the city will be punished as per BBMP Act and fines imposed. Last week, Girinath had given instructions to all zonal-level assistant commissioners of the revenue department to file 10 cases in each zone to curb the banner menace.

Girinath said there are executive engineers have undertaken the task of removing flexes. Asked if FIRs will be filed, he said it will be taken up.

Condemning Girinath’s statement about removing only banners, urban expert Ashwin Mahesh said, “Removing illegal banners is necessary but not enough. Only if action is taken against violators, it will be a deterrent.”

