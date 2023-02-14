The three magic words 

Mahesh Natarajan By

BENGALURU: With Valentine’s Day here, there is a hundred per cent chance of your social media feed, your shopping districts and general media filling up with stylised hearts, roses, chocolates and big statements of love in every imaginable shade of red, pink and purple.

Much as some sections of society might protest against it or deem it as against one’s culture, it is as inescapable as happy new year messages on January 1 of the common era calendars, even if in one’s particular community, the reckoning of the calendar is done differently.

The idea, of course, is not to have just a sweet valentine for the day, but that we remember to celebrate the love we have in our lives. Being able to love and letting ourselves be loved is harder than we might think, and it can be very frustrating to get closer to someone and yet not really feel very much on the place where we truly feel loved, and even tougher at home, to truly feel that we are able to love another.

That’s why there is so much emphasis on those three magic words, ‘I love you’. We ache to hear them said to us from the person we want it, and for the person to really mean it. We long to be able to say those words and have those words respected and repeated back to us.

Much as those words mean a lot, it really is another set of three words that actually mean much more when you are in a relationship. If you are thinking of variations of ‘I love you’, those are really not it at all. The three words that really mean a lot in a relationship are very ordinary, ‘How are you?’ Often, we take love as a given and are very confident and secure in the relationship, and yet, we forget to really focus on our significant others.

The simple, ‘How are you?’ gets forgotten and yet, it is the cornerstone of care, compassion and companionship. When you meet after a long day, and very genuinely face each other and say these three simple words with real, warm curiosity, it does wonders for the relationship. At the end of the day, quite literally, all we really want is to be seen, and for our lives witnessed by our partner.

If we can’t be bothered to ask how are you, how was your day, and really be interested in that much, chances are that no matter how many ‘I love you(s)’ get said, we may not really feel it. Love is not static. It is not just a mantra we can repeat over and over, and expect that love will just be eternal as it is.

Love has its labours and the key labour is to be a witness to the lives of our loved one’s life. Next time you are with your loved one, try these three magic words: ‘How are you?’ Be assured, you’ll get a lot more than, ‘I love you too’.

