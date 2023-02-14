Valentine’s Day: Check out these places for celebrating Love

By Express News Service

This Valentine’s Day, check out these places where you can spend time with your loved one

For the love of Pizza

The Valentine’s Day menu features an array of dishes, crafted to create a memorable dining experience for couples and food lovers. From romantic candlelight dinners to intimate gatherings with friends, Brik Oven provides the setting to celebrate love and life.

Where: Across all Brik Oven outlets

When: February 14, 11 am - 11:30 pm

A starry date night

Take your love for a romantic candlelight dinner under the stars. Indulge in the curated set menu, including lamb and pine nuts sambousek, meigoo-e-kebab, to name a few.

Where: Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

When: February 14, 7 pm - 11 pm

Details: 9632081279

Candlelight dinner

Enjoy this V-day by treating yourself and your plus one, to an intimate candlelit dinner and a romantic V-Day getaway.

Where: The Signature Club Resort by Brigade Hospitality, Devanahalli

When: February 14, 3 pm onwards

Details: 9972305352

The perfect date

Looking for a fine dining experience with mouth-watering food and drinks to make the night worthwhile? This Valentine’s Day, go here for a unique opportunity to curate your own ‘Table For Two’ with exquisite food and artisanal cocktails. Enjoy the freedom of customising your own spread and creating a personalised dining experience.

Where: RCB Bar & Cafe, Ashok Nagar When: February 14

Details: 9980999944

Make it memorable

Make this V-Day a memorable one by experiencing Valentine’s week with their signature malt and cocktail lounge, featuring exquisite appetiser flights, artfully paired with fine beverages.

Where: Malties, Radisson Blu Outer Ring Road When:

February 14, 5 pm onwards,

Details: 97314 74386

Red carpet and red roses

Everyone wants a perfect celebration. Make the most of Valentine’s Day in Bengaluru at the city’s newest brewery. Be it a full day outing, a special candlelight meal or a Bollywood-inspired date...From offering a customised valentine decor adorned with red roses and a red carpet welcome, indulge in a five-course menu with aphrodisiac specials curated for the occasion and also choose from an indulgent wine list. There is also Valentine’s special cake, to make your day even more memorable.

Where: Gold Rush Brews, KR

Puram When: February 14

For reservations: 9845919032

