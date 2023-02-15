Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP faces contractors’ heat over Rs 200 crore dues  

Pratap B, a contractor, said that the BBMP has been using a PIL filed against KRIDL as an excuse to delay the payment.

Members of Federation of Contractors stage a protest at BBMP head office in Bengaluru on Tuesday, demanding payment of their bills

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Alleging that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has failed to release Rs 200 crore even after three years of completion of work, contractors staged a massive protest on Tuesday at the BBMP headquarters in which contractors working with BBMP and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) participated.

Pratap B, a contractor, said that the BBMP has been using a PIL filed against KRIDL as an excuse to delay the payment. “We launched a protest at BBMP head office as works up to Rs 2 crore were executed through KRIDL as per rules, and the payment to more than 120 contractors amounting to Rs 200 crore is pending for years. Palike officials informed the police and got us arrested. We were released late in the evening,” said Pratap.  

The contractors said that after the works were completed, and it undergoes a quality test, the Bill Record (BR) will be entered online in the division office. And the site inspection of the files from the TVCC department will have to be completed. After all these processes are fulfilled, the payment of the bill is still pending.

“After a contractor completes the work and the bill is not paid, the financial situation of the contractor becomes grim,” said the contractors. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that both BBMP and KRIDL are respondents in the PIL, and the Palike cannot give any assurances until the court gives any order. “If the court directs the Palike to make the payment, we will give it,” he said.

