Home Cities Bengaluru

Canara Bank, NLSIU ink MoU for student loan

The students will have the option to avail collateral free education loan either from their place of domicile or from the place where they got admission in NLSIU.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Canara Bank and National Law School of India University on Monday signed a MoU to grant Vidya Turant Educational Loans to students, The facility has been introdu­ced to help students avail hassle free education loan without collaterals with 100 per cent finance on the project cost with flexible repayment period of upto 15 years.

The students will have the option to avail collateral free education loan either from their place of domicile or from the place where they got admission in NLSIU. The MoU was signed by Debananda Sahoo, Chief General Manager, Canara Bank and Prof(DR). N S Nigam, Registrar, NLSIU, Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
student loan
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp