Canara Bank, NLSIU ink MoU for student loan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Canara Bank and National Law School of India University on Monday signed a MoU to grant Vidya Turant Educational Loans to students, The facility has been introdu­ced to help students avail hassle free education loan without collaterals with 100 per cent finance on the project cost with flexible repayment period of upto 15 years.

The students will have the option to avail collateral free education loan either from their place of domicile or from the place where they got admission in NLSIU. The MoU was signed by Debananda Sahoo, Chief General Manager, Canara Bank and Prof(DR). N S Nigam, Registrar, NLSIU, Bengaluru.

