Guru Raghavendra co-op bank scam probe to be handed over to CBI 

UB Venkatesh expressed concern as the property of the borrower cannot be confiscated from the bank, because the documents given for mortgage at the bank belonged to someone else.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Cooperation Minister S T Somasekhar said that all preparations have been made to hand over the Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamita (SGRSBN) scam case to the CBI for investigation, and the Home department will soon take an appropriate decision.

Replying to Congress MLC U B Venkatesh during question hour in the Council, the minister said the CID, cooperation department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have investigated the scam and detected fraud to the tune of Rs 1290 crore so far. Since the CID was conducting the investigation, handing the case to the CBI was delayed, he clarified. 

