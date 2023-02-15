Home Cities Bengaluru

Hit-and-run case: 31-year-old arrested in Bengaluru

In the hit-and-run, three motorists, including a woman, had sustained multiple injuries. Of them, two are being treated as in-patients in different hospitals.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The KR Puram traffic police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old car driver involved in a hit-and-run case. The incident happened at 10.40pm on Saturday on  TC Palya Main Road. The accused has been identified as Purushotham, a resident of Akshay Nagar.

In the hit-and-run, three motorists, including a woman, had sustained multiple injuries. Of them, two are being treated as in-patients in different hospitals. The injured are identified as Shyam, Chetan and Suma
Suma was riding her two-wheeler on TC Palya Main Road from Kalkere towards Aneppa Circle.

The accused while driving his hatchback from  Anandapura Circle towards Raghavendra Circle initially hit the biker identified as Shyam. Then he went on to hit Chetan, who was on his two-wheeler after parking it on the roadside. Finally, the accused hit the two-wheeler of Suma and fled from the spot. All the three motorists sustained injuries in the accident.

Of the three, Shyam and Suma are undergoing treatment as in-patients. The KR Puram traffic police who have registered a case identified the car along with its registration number by checking the CCTV footage in the vicinity. The KR Puram traffic police arrested the accused on late Tuesday evening. Further investigations are on.

