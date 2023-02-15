Nandi Hills ropeway agreement inked, deadline March 2025

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Setting a March 2025 deadline to commence operations on the ambitious ropeway project at Nandi Hills, the Karnataka state tourism department has signed a concession agreement for executing the project with Dynamicx Ropeway private limited.

V Ram Prasath Manohar, tourism director, told TNIE that the agreement was signed on Monday late night and the announcement was made on Tuesday. The project will take two years for execution and the feasibility study conducted around two years back is being executed, he said, adding that the project should be operational by March 2025.

Earlier, a proposal to carry out a ropeway project at Chamundi Hills was cancelled by the state government following protests from locals and activists. However, in case of Nandi Hills, ornithologists, conservationists and forest department officials have raised objections, but the state government is inclined on executing the project, said a senior forest department official.

“The ropeway project will be taken up on 12 acres of land, of which 10 acres are under the revenue department, where the work will start. The department, in the mean time, will apply for clearances from the forest department,” said Manohar.

The agreement shows that the cost of the project is Rs 93.40 crore which will be of 2.93 km in length, and will be developed on a public private partnership. The company will develop the project on design, build, finance, operate and transfer model with a concession period of 30 years.

Kapil Mohan, additional chief secretary, tourism department, said the ropeway will not only cut down on time to reach the hill top but also pollution. It will also improve connectivity and attract more tourists, he added. Revenue and non-revenue generating facilities have also been planned at upper and lower landing stations. These facilities would also cater to tourists staying at various accommodation around the location.

