No Palike help, residents fill up sinkhole in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Within a month after a sinkhole exposed lapses in city infrastructure, another sinkhole was reported at Sri Sai Apartment in Gottigere ward. Residents alleged that despite complaints to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), officials are yet to take action. The residents have now filled up the 2-ft sinkhole.

Kishore Kumar V, a resident of Sri Sai Apartment of Gottigere ward, said the road developed a sinkhole, which has also damaged the water pipes. Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has fixed the problems regarding water pipes, but BBMP is yet to take any action on the complaint. “We reached out to BBMP on the Sahaya app. As no one came from Palike, we deployed the housekeeping staff of the apartment and filled up the sinkhole using debris,” said Kishore.

A BBMP engineer from the area said the road stretch falls under the Major Road department and so, the ward engineers cannot be held responsible for the sinkholes. Major Road BBMP engineer Ramesh was unavailable for comments.

Members of BNP lashed out at BBMP for engaging in blame game, resulting in civic issues being ignored. “Over the last four months, many sinkhole have been reported. This was due to the shoddy work of the BBMP contractors and lack of supervision by the Palike engineers,” said Poongothai from BNP.

