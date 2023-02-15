Residents protest over stench from waste unit in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Banashankari 6th phase and Lingadheeranahalli villagers gathered in large numbers in front of the waste processing unit on Tuesday, demanding that the BBMP either shift or shut it down due to the unbearable stench emanating from the plant.

After requesting the Palike to control the foul smell, the agitators said that no action was taken, which has compelled them to launch a protest.TS Mahesha, president of Banashankari 6th phase RWA, said that the processing unit was reopened on February 18, 2022, and after which the stench has become worse.

Recently, MLA ST Somashekhar wrote a letter expressing solidarity with the residents and asked BBMP to take steps in this regard. Similarly, CM Basavaraj Bommai also sent a letter to BBMP Commissioner on February 9, 2023 to take action. “It has been a week, and no action has been taken. We want the BBMP to either shut it down or shift it,” said Mahesha.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the Palike has received letters from both MLA ST Somashekar and the CM, and steps will be taken. BBMP Joint Commissioner and Lingadgeernahalli waste processing unit in-charge, KR Pallavi said that the waste is being diverted to other plants and the situation will be assessed in the next few days.

“I have checked and no foul smell has been detected from the plant which processes only wet waste. The BBMP also has taken care of leachate. The processing unit is being run scientifically. After protest, BBMP has diverted some of its vehicles to other waste processing units,” said Pallavi.

