Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents protest over stench from waste unit in Bengaluru

Recently, MLA ST Somashekhar wrote a letter expressing solidarity with the residents and asked BBMP to take steps in this regard.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Banashankari 6th phase and Lingadheeranahalli protest in front of the waste processing unit over unbearable stench on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Residents of Banashankari 6th phase and Lingadheeranahalli villagers gathered in large numbers in front of the waste processing unit on Tuesday, demanding that the BBMP either shift or shut it down due to the unbearable stench emanating from the plant. 

After requesting the Palike to control the foul smell, the agitators said that no action was taken, which has compelled them to launch a protest.TS Mahesha, president of Banashankari 6th phase RWA, said that the processing unit was reopened on February 18, 2022, and after which the stench has become worse.

Recently, MLA ST Somashekhar wrote a letter expressing solidarity with the residents and asked BBMP to take steps in this regard. Similarly, CM Basavaraj Bommai also sent a letter to BBMP Commissioner on February 9, 2023 to take action. “It has been a week, and no action has been taken. We want the BBMP to either shut it down or shift it,” said Mahesha.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the Palike has received letters from both MLA ST Somashekar and the CM, and steps will be taken. BBMP Joint Commissioner and Lingadgeernahalli waste processing unit in-charge, KR Pallavi said that the waste is being diverted to other plants and the situation will be assessed in the next few days.

“I have checked and no foul smell has been detected from the plant which processes only wet waste. The BBMP also has taken care of leachate. The processing unit is being run scientifically. After protest, BBMP has diverted some of its vehicles to other waste processing units,” said Pallavi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp