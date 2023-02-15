SC/ST Act: Karnataka HC pulls up CM-led panel for not meeting even once

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday pulled up the State Government for failing to hold a single meeting of the High Power Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, headed by the chief minister, in 2022, to monitor the effective implementation of the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. As per Rule 16 of the Act, at least two meetings should be held in a year.

“The state government cannot be a mute spectator when the Act says that at least two statutory meetings should be held in a calendar year. Not conducting a single meeting in a year is certainly not in compliance of the assurance given to this court. We expect that the state government in future would not commit such laxity and will strictly adhere to the provisions of the Atrocities Act and Rules”, said a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi. The court was hearing two public interest litigations (PIL) filed by Parishista Jaathi/Parishista Pangadagala Melvicharane matthu Balavardhana Sangha and advocate S Umapathy.

The court had directed the state government to hold the two meetings in January and July. However, the state convened a single meeting in the 2021. In 2022 and in 2023, no meeting has been held so far.

The court pointed out that the approach of the state government clearly showed that it was conducting and convening the meeting as and when it wished, ignoring the statutory provisions of the Act and Rules.

“In our opinion, that the authorities have prepared a chart in a hurried manner so as to show that they are complying with the provisions of the Act in relation to the payment of compensation in cases of atrocities and other issues. The chart, instead of answering the questions, raises more questions”, the court observed, while giving time to the government to file a proper response.

