Home Cities Bengaluru

Aero India 2023: Stay away from Ballari Road today, tomorrow

The police have advised the general public to avoid using Ballari Road on Thursday and Friday as a large number of people are expected to attend Aero India.

Published: 16th February 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the Surya Kiran performing at the inaugural session of Aero India 2011 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The police have advised the general public to avoid using Ballari Road on Thursday and Friday as a large number of people are expected to attend Aero India. The air show in Yelahanka is open to the public on these two days.

Vehicles moving towards the international airport and vice versa have to compulsorily use Hennur-Bagalur Road. Public visiting the show have to park their vehicles at GKVK campus or Jakkur campus and have to use BMTC shuttle buses to go to the venue of the show.

All types of goods vehicles and heavy vehicles except BMTC buses have been banned on Ballari Road from 6 am to 10 pm. Parking of all types of vehicles are prohibited on these roads:

  • On both sides of the road from Nagenahalli Gate to the Ambiance Dhaba Cross connecting to Bengaluru-Ballari Road
  • On both sides of the road from Mekhri Circle to Devanahalli of Bengaluru-Ballari Road
  • On both sides of the ring road from Goraguntepalya to Hennur junction
  • On both sides of the road from Reva College junction to Bagalur Cross on Bagalur Main Road
  • On both sides of the road from Nagavara Junction to Bagalur junction via Thanisandra Main Road
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ballari Road
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp