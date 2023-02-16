Aero India 2023: Stay away from Ballari Road today, tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have advised the general public to avoid using Ballari Road on Thursday and Friday as a large number of people are expected to attend Aero India. The air show in Yelahanka is open to the public on these two days.

Vehicles moving towards the international airport and vice versa have to compulsorily use Hennur-Bagalur Road. Public visiting the show have to park their vehicles at GKVK campus or Jakkur campus and have to use BMTC shuttle buses to go to the venue of the show.

All types of goods vehicles and heavy vehicles except BMTC buses have been banned on Ballari Road from 6 am to 10 pm. Parking of all types of vehicles are prohibited on these roads:

On both sides of the road from Nagenahalli Gate to the Ambiance Dhaba Cross connecting to Bengaluru-Ballari Road

On both sides of the road from Mekhri Circle to Devanahalli of Bengaluru-Ballari Road

On both sides of the ring road from Goraguntepalya to Hennur junction

On both sides of the road from Reva College junction to Bagalur Cross on Bagalur Main Road

On both sides of the road from Nagavara Junction to Bagalur junction via Thanisandra Main Road

