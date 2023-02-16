BDA chief orders action against errant staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People on wheelchairs and a few site allottees aged 80 and above were among those who reached the BDA head office at Kumara Park West on Wednesday to seek redressal for their long pending grievances.

Two separate grievance meetings, one a regular weekly meet by the BDA and the other, an unprecedented one by the Lokayukta, took place simultaneously from 3 pm. The Lokayukta conducted a marathon raid at the same office last week with an overwhelming response from public seeking their help.

Kumar G Naik, who has been given full-time charge as BDA Commissioner recently, earned accolades from public for patiently listening to every grievance. Most walked out of the interaction happier and told this reporter, “We feel we will get a solution this time. This Commissioner seems sincere about redressing our problems.”

Among the 82 people who interacted with Naik were 90-year-old V V Mahesh. He told TNIE, “My 4 acres and 2 guntas in Beemanakuppe were earmarked for acquisition to form the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. We had created a huge nursery there. As per government rules, nurseries cannot be acquired. We took BDA to court and the High Court ruled in our favour in 2014. However, BDA has still not issued a simple letter cancelling the notification despite my repeated visits to the BDA office for it. The Commissioner has promised it would be done at the earliest.”

A woman site allottee in Thannisandra pointed out that her revenue site allotted jointly to her and another Khatedar was claimed by him as his own and he collected compensation from the BDA for it too. Naik asked the Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisition, A Soujanya to book an FIR against the allottee who cheated the woman and the BDA staff who facilitated it. In the case of another allottee who was given a 30x40 sqft site in NPKL, an NOC (No Objection Certificate) was issued by a BDA official to another individual. “Action needs to be taken immediately against such staff,” he directed.

Naik told TNIE, “A majority of the complaints today pertained to Arkavathy Layout. We will soon complete the process of gathering all details on allotted sites and those available for disbursal. Clearances to start construction will be given after that.”

Plaints against BDA officials

The Lokayukta meet was held at the entrance with SP K V Ashok Kumar chairing it. Public came with complaints against BDA officials. “A total of 109 people approached us seeking justice in connection with various issues, with a majority pertaining to the Arkavathy Layout. As many as 37 written complaints have been submitted. Many had not brought the required documents with them and so we have asked them to visit our office soon and file the complaints,” said Deputy SP Antony John.

BENGALURU: People on wheelchairs and a few site allottees aged 80 and above were among those who reached the BDA head office at Kumara Park West on Wednesday to seek redressal for their long pending grievances. Two separate grievance meetings, one a regular weekly meet by the BDA and the other, an unprecedented one by the Lokayukta, took place simultaneously from 3 pm. The Lokayukta conducted a marathon raid at the same office last week with an overwhelming response from public seeking their help. Kumar G Naik, who has been given full-time charge as BDA Commissioner recently, earned accolades from public for patiently listening to every grievance. Most walked out of the interaction happier and told this reporter, “We feel we will get a solution this time. This Commissioner seems sincere about redressing our problems.” Among the 82 people who interacted with Naik were 90-year-old V V Mahesh. He told TNIE, “My 4 acres and 2 guntas in Beemanakuppe were earmarked for acquisition to form the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. We had created a huge nursery there. As per government rules, nurseries cannot be acquired. We took BDA to court and the High Court ruled in our favour in 2014. However, BDA has still not issued a simple letter cancelling the notification despite my repeated visits to the BDA office for it. The Commissioner has promised it would be done at the earliest.” A woman site allottee in Thannisandra pointed out that her revenue site allotted jointly to her and another Khatedar was claimed by him as his own and he collected compensation from the BDA for it too. Naik asked the Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisition, A Soujanya to book an FIR against the allottee who cheated the woman and the BDA staff who facilitated it. In the case of another allottee who was given a 30x40 sqft site in NPKL, an NOC (No Objection Certificate) was issued by a BDA official to another individual. “Action needs to be taken immediately against such staff,” he directed. Naik told TNIE, “A majority of the complaints today pertained to Arkavathy Layout. We will soon complete the process of gathering all details on allotted sites and those available for disbursal. Clearances to start construction will be given after that.” Plaints against BDA officials The Lokayukta meet was held at the entrance with SP K V Ashok Kumar chairing it. Public came with complaints against BDA officials. “A total of 109 people approached us seeking justice in connection with various issues, with a majority pertaining to the Arkavathy Layout. As many as 37 written complaints have been submitted. Many had not brought the required documents with them and so we have asked them to visit our office soon and file the complaints,” said Deputy SP Antony John.