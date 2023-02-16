Five from Nepal held for robbing retired govt staffer’s house in Jayanagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five persons from Nepal, including a woman, have been arrested by the Jayanagar police in connection with a robbery case. The accused were arrested while they were fleeing after committing theft at the complainant’s house in Jayanagar 5th block. Of the five, two accused posed as husband and wife and started working as domestic maids in the victim’s residence a fortnight ago.

The accused were arrested within two hours of the crime. The police have recovered gold, silver, branded watches and other valuables worth around Rs 21 lakh. They committed theft in the absence of their owner.

The accused are identified as Bikas, 23, Sushmita, 22, Hridam alias Hemanth, 21, Roshan Padam, 27, and Prem, 31.

Bikas and Sushmita posing as husband and wife started working as domestic maids in the residence of HS Obedulla Khan, a retired government employee. The gang had committed the theft on Monday afternoon. Khan who returned home found out about the theft and the missing ‘couple’ and reported the matter to the police. The accused were arrested from a transport office in the city when they were planning to escape in a lorry.

“Of the accused, Hridam was arrested in a murder case five years back. The accused who was a juvenile then had killed his best friend in Bommanahalli and had come out of jail. He had then teamed up with the other accused and started looking if anybody were trying to hire domestic maids. The complainant who was looking for domestic maids came in touch with the accused and employed them without checking their antecedents,” said the police. Of the five, Hridam was arrested on Wednesday. The Jayanagar police have registered a case.

