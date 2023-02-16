Karnataka MLAs want Jain University’s deemed status revoked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS and Congress members on Wednesday demanded that the state government withdraw the deemed University status of Jain University, following the row over the staging of a skit during a college fest that allegedly insulted father of the constitution Dr BR Ambedkar as well as the Scheduled Caste community.

Raising the issue during zero hour, JDS MLA from Malavalli assembly constituency, K Annadani, said last week, a skit was staged at the college which insulted Ambedkar. It has been learnt that action has been taken against those students as they have been taken into custody.

“When they were enacting the skit, did they not know they were insulting Ambedkar. There is an ulterior motive behind this,” he said. Further Annadani said the the police have arrested the students. “But the government has to cancel the deemed status,” he said.

Along with him, other JDS members also demanded action against the university. Annadani even came to the well of the house demanding withdrawl of the status. They do not have any moral rights to be deemed university. The college does not even have any basic amenities,” he said. In reply, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the government will not let the incident pass.

“If the university is involved, we will take action. At present, it looks like students performed the skit and based on only this, we cannot withdraw deemed status of the university. We will ask why it was not anticipated, we will ask them to conduct probe and take action to prevent such incidents in future,” he said.

