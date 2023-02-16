Mechanic held for killing divorced woman in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mechanic, who had killed a divorced woman after she refused to marry him, has been arrested by the Ashoknagar police. The accused had killed the victim, a home tutor, by stabbing her on Monday afternoon outside her house. The accused has been identified as Nadeem Pasha, 37, and the victim Kousar Mubeena.

Pasha, who was earlier an auto driver, later went abroad. After returning, he started working as a mechanic.

In 2009, the victim had married Waseem Pasha in Mandya, and divorced after 11 years. The victim then came to Bengaluru with her daughter and was taking tuitions.

Nadeem, also from Mandya, was allegedly forcing her to marry him. He was coming to the city from Mandya to meet her. Since the victim and her relatives did not like the second marriage, she refused to marry him. Frustrated over this, he killed the victim.

There are unconfirmed reports that the two were in a live-in relationship and later parted ways. The victim had celebrated her birthday just three days before she got killed. She was upset after the accused did not give her a gold chain and instead gifted her a silver anklet. An argument which started over the gift is also said to be one of the reasons for the murder.

