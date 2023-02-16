Urban experts want realistic budget for Bengaluru

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai all set to present the state budget on February 17, urban experts want a “decent and realistic” budget for Bengaluru. While most of the allocations for Bengaluru are for roads, flyovers and other infrastructure, experts want the budget to include aspects of climate change and sustainable development goals.

Dr Kshithij Urs, Professor of Public Policy, National Law School of India University, said the budget should have a comprehensive environment plan for the city and peri-urban areas to achieve the carbon neutral goal at the earliest.

Urban activist Kathyayini Chamraj said the government has got into the habit of making plans for Bengaluru for sundry flyovers, elevated corridors, ring roads, etc which are not based on scientific advice and may not be in either the Master Plan or Comprehensive Mobility Plan.

“The focus should be on anganwadis in the city as they lack toilets and drinking water. Schools have leaky roofs, while doctors keeps shuttling between different primary health centres (PHCs). Workers are squeezed into BMTC buses like sardines and they walk miles without last-mile connectivity to their homes. Slums have remained slums for decades. These are the areas that should find mention in the budget,” she added.

Ashish Verma, a mobility expert from the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, said that a fair share of the budget should go for speedy construction of a spider-web-like dense Mass Rapid Transit System network (suburban trains and metro) in Bengaluru. Such allocations will have a positive impact on people shifting to public transport, he pointed out.

“An equally good share of the transport budget should go towards quality footpath and cycle lane infrastructure. At the least, the government should avoid allocating any budget for any flyover/underpass and white-topping works. It is nothing but sheer waste of public money,” he stressed.

As Bengaluru is getting hotter due to changes in the climate, well-known environmentalist Dr Yellappa Reddy said that the green city is being replaced with hot islands because of unplanned development. “The focus should be on increasing the green cover by making tree parks from one acre to 10 acres in different parts of the City. No debris should be dumped into drains and lakes. The budget should also focus on protecting Bengaluru’s water bodies.” he added.

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai all set to present the state budget on February 17, urban experts want a “decent and realistic” budget for Bengaluru. While most of the allocations for Bengaluru are for roads, flyovers and other infrastructure, experts want the budget to include aspects of climate change and sustainable development goals. Dr Kshithij Urs, Professor of Public Policy, National Law School of India University, said the budget should have a comprehensive environment plan for the city and peri-urban areas to achieve the carbon neutral goal at the earliest. Urban activist Kathyayini Chamraj said the government has got into the habit of making plans for Bengaluru for sundry flyovers, elevated corridors, ring roads, etc which are not based on scientific advice and may not be in either the Master Plan or Comprehensive Mobility Plan. “The focus should be on anganwadis in the city as they lack toilets and drinking water. Schools have leaky roofs, while doctors keeps shuttling between different primary health centres (PHCs). Workers are squeezed into BMTC buses like sardines and they walk miles without last-mile connectivity to their homes. Slums have remained slums for decades. These are the areas that should find mention in the budget,” she added. Ashish Verma, a mobility expert from the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, said that a fair share of the budget should go for speedy construction of a spider-web-like dense Mass Rapid Transit System network (suburban trains and metro) in Bengaluru. Such allocations will have a positive impact on people shifting to public transport, he pointed out. “An equally good share of the transport budget should go towards quality footpath and cycle lane infrastructure. At the least, the government should avoid allocating any budget for any flyover/underpass and white-topping works. It is nothing but sheer waste of public money,” he stressed. As Bengaluru is getting hotter due to changes in the climate, well-known environmentalist Dr Yellappa Reddy said that the green city is being replaced with hot islands because of unplanned development. “The focus should be on increasing the green cover by making tree parks from one acre to 10 acres in different parts of the City. No debris should be dumped into drains and lakes. The budget should also focus on protecting Bengaluru’s water bodies.” he added.