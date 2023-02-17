Defence Minister, Karnataka CM cancel visit, retired defence personnel fume

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Retired defence personnel, war widows and members of the National Military Memorial committee expressed their ire for the second consecutive day on Thursday after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was scheduled to visit the park on Millers Road and inaugurate the Veeragallu (war stone) on Wednesday, cancelled it.

The members were fuming after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was also invited, cancelled his visit at the last minute. Expressing their resentment, they said that the guests were supposed to arrive at 4.30 pm, the VIPs at 5.30 pm and the event was to conclude at 6.30 pm. They said they waited for the messages to be trickled down for nearly an hour-and-a-half of their cancellations.

Defence Ministry officials said that Singh was unable to attend the event after it was confirmed because because of a series of meetings for Aero India, which took time, and he had to rush back to New Delhi.

Singh had participated in Manthan and Bandhan meetings at Aero India on Wednesday. The retired officials said, “Shame on you Defence Minister. Is this the respect you have for the martyred soldiers? Around 22,000 names are etched on the black granite, and for you, they and the war widows mean nothing? You made a promise and you should not have cancelled it.”

On Thursday, they decided to hold a committee meeting and decide on the next course of action. The Veeragallu (war stone) was carved out in Chikkaballapur eight years earlier and was brought to the park two years back. Citizens visit the park, but it has not been officially inaugurated.

Air Cdre (retd), MK Chandrashekar, member of NMM managing trust, told TNIE,“However, the same thing will be done after the names of 1,500 more war soldiers is etched on the black granite, that is pending, which will take another four-five months to complete. It was also proposed to name the location as Veera Bhoomi instead of Military Memorial.”

