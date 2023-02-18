Home Cities Bengaluru

Buzz around Karnataka budget

Yay or nay? Following the State Budget on Friday, prominent Bengalureans share their thoughts on it with Dese Gowda
 

Published: 18th February 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

For representational purposes. (Express IllustrationI)

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

Harish Bijoor, Brand guru
The proposal to build a state-of-the-art startup park at the Kempegowda International Airport is a positive step. With the startup ecosystem growing by leaps and bounds, the proposal makes sense because the airport area is well planned. To me, that area feels like ‘new Bengaluru’, unlike the real Bengaluru which has seen exponential growth over the last few years without any planning. 

Garima Pande,  founder, WanderingJane
It would have been great had the budget offered support to the tourism industry in the form of tax rebates and incentives, because we are still reeling from the impact of the pandemic. Many are desperately trying to recover from the losses, which has meant that average prices for travel and hotels, even around the city, are still sky high. Had the budget offered some form of incentive, even for a brief period, the industry would have gone back to pre-Covid normalcy. 

Christina Babu, student
I hope the ‘Makkala Buss’ scheme for students makes commuting affordable. I would have liked to have seen a similar initiative for students using the Metro.The investments in road infrastructure have been long overdue. I hope it eases the traffic in the city which is nightmarish.

Vinay Chandrashekar, co-founder, Long Boat Brewing Co.
The budget hasn’t offered any direct benefits to the F&B industry, but the proposal to develop eco-tourism and heritage tourism is likely have an indirect impact. The waiver of property tax for a period of three years for businesses operating in government land seems promising. Being an eco-brewery, it encourages us to expand our business and take advantage of the incentive. Additionally, the proposal to establish food streets in various tourist destinations across the state is an interesting idea that is expected to boost the F&B industry in the state.  

Abhishek Iyengar, filmmaker
It would have been great if the government had given the film city project more focus. A state-owned film city will not only create permanent jobs, but it will also make filmmaking more accessible and affordable. During the last budget, the government had promised to build four more theatre auditoria across Bengaluru in addition to Ravindra Kalakshetra. That wasn’t fulfilled. If they had included it in the current budget at least, that would have been a positive step. 

Arjun Goutham, tennis coach
The proposal to build new coaching centres across the state, especially in rural areas is a great idea, because that’s where some of the hungrier athletes come from. I don’t know how exactly it will turn out. However, the government should also have prioritised using existing infrastructure in an efficient manner and to sort of create a basic introduction to different types of sports. There’s little support for athletes competing at a high level. Announ-cements of financial support are made, but it rarely comes to fruition. The government should focus on long-term plans to encourage sports. 

