BBMP raid on Bengaluru's Mantri Mall fails, officials return empty-handed

BENGALURU: Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) revenue division, who had decided to shock property tax defaulter Mantri Mall by taking movable properties like chairs, tables, computers and furniture from its premises, were left red-faced as mall authorities forced BBMP officials to not only abandon the raid but also return the seized items.

BBMP Joint Commissioner, West, C Yogesh, said the number one tax defaulter in the West Zone is Mantri Mall, which owes over Rs 40 crore. Fearing a crackdown from the BBMP, mall authorities had obtained a stay order from a court.

“From 2018 till date, property tax dues have increased to Rs 42.63 crore. On Saturday morning, officials went and started taking movable properties from Mantri Mall. Initially, mall authorities did not tell us about the court order. Only during the second half of the day, they showed the court order which says the BBMP cannot interfere in the peaceful possession (mall) nor beat drums in front of the premises. After they showed us the order, we moved out. We will now fight the case legally and get the order vacated,” Yogesh said.

BBMP officials said Yogesh had on Thursday issued an attachment warrant against the mall under Section 148(1) of the BBMP Act. On Saturday, officials along with marshalls went to the mall to seize movable properties. “In 202, the mall authorities had issued a cheque for Rs 10.4 crore, but it bounced,” an official said.

