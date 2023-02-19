Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP raid on Bengaluru's Mantri Mall fails, officials return empty-handed

Fearing a crackdown from the BBMP, mall authorities had obtained a stay order from a court.

Published: 19th February 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mantri Mall in Malleswaram where a boy was beaten up by security men

Representational image of Bengaluru's Mantri Mall. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) revenue division, who had decided to shock property tax defaulter Mantri Mall by taking movable properties like chairs, tables, computers and furniture from its premises, were left red-faced as mall authorities forced BBMP officials to not only abandon the raid but also return the seized items.

BBMP Joint Commissioner, West, C Yogesh, said the number one tax defaulter in the West Zone is Mantri Mall, which owes over Rs 40 crore. Fearing a crackdown from the BBMP, mall authorities had obtained a stay order from a court.

“From 2018 till date, property tax dues have increased to Rs 42.63 crore. On Saturday morning, officials went and started taking movable properties from Mantri Mall. Initially, mall authorities did not tell us about the court order. Only during the second half of the day, they showed the court order which says the BBMP cannot interfere in the peaceful possession (mall) nor beat drums in front of the premises. After they showed us the order, we moved out. We will now fight the case legally and get the order vacated,” Yogesh said.

BBMP officials said Yogesh had on Thursday issued an attachment warrant against the mall under Section 148(1) of the BBMP Act. On Saturday, officials along with marshalls went to the mall to seize movable properties. “In 202, the mall authorities had issued a cheque for Rs 10.4 crore,  but it bounced,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Mantri Mall raid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp