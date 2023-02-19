Home Cities Bengaluru

Leopard cub rescued, shifted to Bannerghatta

The veterinarians examined the rescued cub, and concluded that she was blind in both eyes.

Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka forest department officials on Friday morning rescued a blind female leopard cub and shifted it to Bannerghatta Biological Park rescue centre for treatment and rehabilitation.
The cub aged around 6-7 months was rescued from Nelamangala range, Lakhanahalli village.

According to forest staffers, locals called them late on Thursday night after spotting a leopard. The staffers rushed to spot, but found no leopard. On Friday morning, the staffers returned to the location for patrolling and noticed a tail moving from the bushes. However, no movement of animal was recorded. The animal was then tranquilised.

The veterinarians examined the rescued cub, and concluded that she was blind in both eyes. “Probably, she was born blind. Her right hind limb and tail were also fractured and have started to heal. She must have been dragging herself around. It looks like she has been fed by her mother, as a six-month cub cannot hunt, especially when she is injured,” said department veterinarians.

The staffers also set up cages to capture the mother, but till Saturday evening, no capture or sighting was reported. However carcass of a goat killed 10 days ago was found near the location from where the cub was rescued, said the staffers.

