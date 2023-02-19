Home Cities Bengaluru

MLA warns CM Bommai of stir over Ejipura flyover

A PIL has been filed in the court over the execution of the project at the earliest.

Published: 19th February 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Warning Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that if the Ejipura flyover is not completed, former minister and MLA Ramalinga Reddy said that there will be protests across the city wherever Bommai goes to inaugurate projects and public functions. The flyover work has been pending over the last five years. Reddy gave a call to protest and hundreds of residents and activists gathered at Sony World Signal. The numbers swelled, and traffic was hit for some time.

“Ejipura to Kendriya Sadan flyover is essential for the people as it aims to connect South and East Bengaluru. The project was initiated when Congress was in power, and 32 per cent work was completed. There has been no progress after BJP came to power.

A PIL has been filed in the court over the execution of the project at the earliest. I met BBMP top officials including Manjunath Prasad, Anil Kumar, and Gaurav Gupta and also the Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. Either BBMP or government should execute the project through Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited,” said Reddy.

TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Ejipura flyover
