BBMP struggles to clear sofas, chairs from footpaths

Published: 20th February 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A discarded sofa on a footpath in Marathahalli | Prasunna KP

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Along with tackling 3,500 tonnes of waste in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has another headache of broken and old sofa sets, chairs, commodes, and even scrapped vehicles left on footpaths.

Kathyayini Chamraj, activist, solid waste management, accused the BBMP of failing to deal with not just solid waste disposal but also bulky waste. “Bulky waste is a concept in western and developed countries where they pick up waste like carpets, broken furniture, commodes, and unwanted household items once in three months.

An advance notice is given to the residents about the date of collecting such items. I have given a representation to Mahendra Jain when he was the additional chief secretary of urban development a year earlier but nothing was done,” she said.

She agreed that dumping such items was irresponsible on the part of residents. Harish Kumar, commissioner, solid waste management department, BBMP, said that he has also received complaints that such items are being dumped on the footpaths. He said that BBMP will take measures to tackle the problem.

“We will have to deploy Marshals in place from where the complaints come frequently. We will also ensure that the area is well-lit so that the offenders are caught,” said Kumar. Areas such as Annasandrapalya, Jyothi Nagar, and Basavanagara in KR Puram and Ulsoor have seen people dumping unwanted items late at night and early morning to avoid being caught.

