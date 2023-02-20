Home Cities Bengaluru

No red ink: After uproar, school passes ‘failed’ UKG child

However, he maintained that the school had shirked the responsibility for the mistake the blamed it on software glitch.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following uproar from parents and politicians after a UKG student was marked failed, a Bengaluru school finally revised the student’s result and passed the child. Manoj Badal, a parent, whose child studies in UKG at St Joseph Chaminade Academy in Anekal, stated that the school has finally reversed the results and had removed the word ‘fail’ from her report card. 

Earlier this month, Badal had posted on social media that his child was assessed failed by the school. He had posted screenshots of the result of four subjects. The student had scored 5 out of 40 in one of them. The post had gone viral, with several prominent figures including former education minister S Suresh Kumar lambasting the school authorities for the incident.

The education department had also taken action against the school and issued a notice, seeking clarification and reversal of the result, failing which the department warned the school would lose its affiliation.

