Two wanted for double murder shot at  

The accused duo was absconding after the incident and the police teams were on the lookout for them.

Published: 20th February 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 11:16 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Doddabelavangala police of Bengaluru Rural district shot at two suspects wanted in a double murder case and arrested them after they allegedly attacked a police team.

Vinay and Trimurthy were shot at and arrested in the early hours of Sunday. Police said a cricket tournament was organised on Friday and the accused had stabbed Bharath and Pratheek when a fight broke out between the two groups. The accused duo was absconding after the incident and the police teams were on the lookout for them.

“On Sunday early morning, the police teams received information that the duo will be coming near Doddaballapura Railway Station to collect money from a friend. Based on the information, a police team rushed there and surrounded the accused. Refusing to surrender, the accused tried to escape by attacking police staff.

Though the police fired a warning shot, the accused didn’t budge and hence the police shot at them injuring their legs. They have been admitted to a hospital and will be questioned once they recover. Meanwhile, an investigation is on to trace the other accused involved in the case,” the police added.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi has issued instructions to officers not to permit any tournaments until the Assembly elections are over.

