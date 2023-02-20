Winged Visitors

Nagaraja Gadekal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, one of the largest ones in Karnataka, is home to 71 migratory bird species during the months of November and March. Among these varied species of migratory birds, the most common ones are the Spot-billed pelicans, Eurasian spoonbills, and Black-headed ibises, among others. The bird sanctuary was declared a Ramsar site in 2022, the only one in Karnataka.

“As March is closing in, we are currently right at the end of the migratory season. Young ones have already hatched and are presently in the semi-adult stage where they are learning to fly from their mothers. In the following two months, they will migrate back,” shares Nakul Manjunath, honourary wildlife warden of Mandya district, the region where the sanctuary is located.

As migratory birds get ready to fly back to distant lands after their brief visit to Karnataka, here are some photographs by Nagaraja Gadekal of our aerial guests found in the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

