A cross-border love story goes awry

Girl, arrested in Bengaluru along with her husband, repatriated to Pakistan last month

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The story of a 19-year-old Pakistani girl, who was arrested from Bengaluru along with her Indian husband over illegal stay and her subsequent repatriation to Pakistan last month is a sordid saga of botched cross-border love, and has now resurfaced in sections of international media. The story was reported by TNIE on January 24.

According to informed sources, Iqra Jeewani, daughter of Mohd Sohail Jeewani and a student of Piggott Memorial Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Hyderabad, Pakistan, had illegally entered India without a valid visa via Nepal in September last year with her ‘husband’ Mulayam Singh Yadav (26) alias Sameer Ansari from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Jeewani and Yadav, who had his online name as Sameer Ansari, had met Iqra on a gaming app and reportedly fallen in love.“Jeewani’s parents found out that their daughter was dating an Indian man and started looking for an alliance for her in Pakistan. Since Iqra had a valid Pakistani passport, Yadav alias Sameer Ansari asked her to travel to Kathmandu, where she allegedly obtained a tourist visa on arrival. The duo met there and reportedly got married in Nepal. Iqra claimed that they had an online nikah,” said sources.

“The couple then crossed the India-Nepal border and came to Patna by bus. From there, they travelled to Bengaluru in the last week of September 2022, where Yadav worked as a security employee in a well known I-T company. They lived in a house in Bellandur police station limits.

To help her with an Indian identity card and passport, Yadav allegedly edited his relative’s Aadhar card and superimposed her photograph and name on it,” added sources. Meanwhile, Iqra’s father, on September 19, filed a missing complaint at the Hyderabad city (Pakistan) police station. “Iqra was in touchwith her mother over the phone. She was arrested on January 23 over illegal stay and later repatriated to Pakistan. Yadav was also arrested under the Foreigners Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating,” said sources.

