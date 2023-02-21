Flouting HC ban, ‘Silent’ Sunil puts up posters on Mysuru Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After causing an embarrassment to the ruling dispensation by sharing the dais with the party’s top leaders, now ‘Silent’ Sunil’s poster wishing Mahashivratri has come up on Mysuru Road, despite a high court order banning posters, flexes and banners in public places.

In the banner, the history-sheeter is seen draped in a saffron shawl. There are other leaders including Savarkar on the banner, which indicates his efforts to impress the ruling BJP to consider him as the candidate for the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency.

Reacting to the poster menace, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that on his direction, officials are already removing flexes across the city and also taking actions. “We will remove the flexes and banners, and file cases,” said Girinath.

However retired superintendent of police SK Umesh said that he is aware about the menace. “The BBMP is dancing to the tunes of leaders. Some years earlier, when HC pulled up the authorities, there was not a single banner. Now even rowdy elements are putting up banners. Someone should file a contempt petition in this regard stop the city from being covered up by posters and banners,” he said.

