Home Cities Bengaluru

KSEAB releases guidelines ahead of SSLC examinations

Prior to the exam, students must pay a fee of Rs 50 in preparation of writing the exams.

Published: 21st February 2023 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the guidelines for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) preparatory examinations. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from February 23 to March 1, which was revised.

According to the revised timetable, the exams will take place between February 27 and March 4. As per the guidelines, the question papers will be issued to the relevant Block Education Officers,who have been instructed to keep the question papers under tight security and take measures in printing and distributing the papers in schools under their jurisdiction at the taluk level.

Prior to the exam, students must pay a fee of Rs 50 in preparation of writing the exams. While the fee had been set at Rs 60 earlier, it was reduced following criticisms from various quarters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEAB SSLC guidelines
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp