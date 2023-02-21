KSEAB releases guidelines ahead of SSLC examinations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the guidelines for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) preparatory examinations. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from February 23 to March 1, which was revised.

According to the revised timetable, the exams will take place between February 27 and March 4. As per the guidelines, the question papers will be issued to the relevant Block Education Officers,who have been instructed to keep the question papers under tight security and take measures in printing and distributing the papers in schools under their jurisdiction at the taluk level.

Prior to the exam, students must pay a fee of Rs 50 in preparation of writing the exams. While the fee had been set at Rs 60 earlier, it was reduced following criticisms from various quarters.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the guidelines for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) preparatory examinations. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from February 23 to March 1, which was revised. According to the revised timetable, the exams will take place between February 27 and March 4. As per the guidelines, the question papers will be issued to the relevant Block Education Officers,who have been instructed to keep the question papers under tight security and take measures in printing and distributing the papers in schools under their jurisdiction at the taluk level. Prior to the exam, students must pay a fee of Rs 50 in preparation of writing the exams. While the fee had been set at Rs 60 earlier, it was reduced following criticisms from various quarters.