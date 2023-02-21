RTI activist goes to Lokayukta over BBMP tender scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Claiming there was no response from authorities in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) on a complaint regarding a scam in securing BBMP tenders, RTI activist S Bhaskaran registered a complaint with the Lokayukta against the contractor and BBMP officials. He claimed that tenders worth several crores of rupees were secured by submitting fake work done certificates and invoices.

According to Bhaskaran, Class 1 civil contractor Anand Pramodh had allegedly bagged tenders for civil works, for which he had produced fake turnover certificates issued by the same chartered accountant, fake work done certificates, and invoice.

“There are three certificates which show different turnovers for work done in the same year,” the activist said.

Civil works under the heading ‘Comprehensive Development of selected Arterial-Sub-Arterial roads in Ward 129 Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone Under Package RRN-2016-17 (02)’ amounting to Rs 15.9 crore was submitted, and the irony is that even the executive engineer, Road Infrastructure Division, RR Nagar, BBMP, had issued the work done certificate to the contractor.

Similarly, the official had issued another fake work done certificate to the same contractor for the same work, mentioning value of Rs 7.85 crore. In reality, the work was done by VK Gopal, who is also a Class 1 PWD and BDA contractor.

“Right To Information (RTI) exposed both the contractor and BBMP executive engineer. I have given a written complaint with supporting documents to BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, BBMP Finance Commissioner Jayaram Raipura, chief accounts officer of BBMP SK Raju, BMTF ADGP and SP three weeks ago. The contractor has no bidding capacity and it looks like a benami deal of some high-profile official. I want a probe into the incident. Since there was no action, I have filed the same complaint with Lokayukta SP Crime, Bengaluru city,” said Bhaskaran.

He added that a fake invoice submitted by the contractor claims he purchased a machine and other equipment worth Rs 2.21 crore.

“When Lokayukta probes, many skeletons may tumble out from the BBMP cupboard. Lokayukta police have assured it will be an impartial and speedy probe,” Bhaskaran added.

Confirming that a complaint was filed in this regard, senior Lokayukta police said they received a complaint and are probing the matter, and cannot reveal any details as of now.

