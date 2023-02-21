Home Cities Bengaluru

Steps taken to benefit real estate, says Revenue Minister Ashoka

Ashoka claimed that the state government has undertaken various measures to bolster the realty sector along with CREDAI.

Published: 21st February 2023

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “Sections 79 A&B and Section 109 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act have been repealed which will benefit the real estate sector. The time taken for land conversion has also been brought down to seven days.” He was speaking at a two-day state conference on ‘Realty in a 5-trillion economy’ organised by the Karnataka chapter of CREDAI on Monday.

Ashoka claimed that the state government has undertaken various measures to bolster the realty sector along with CREDAI.

“We request the state government to bring in changes in policy to enable the Ease of Doing Business, including a single-window clearance for approvals with a time frame,” said Bhaskar T Nagendrappa, president, CREDAI, Bengaluru.

At the conference, CREDAI forged a collaboration with Apartment Owners’ Welfare Associations to extend services by builders beyond their mandatory period. The conference also hosted a buyer-seller meeting to connect with end consumers. As a citizen-friendly initiative, the conference also saw the demonstration of Kaveri 2.0 web-based system that simplifies land registrations.

TAGS
R Ashoka Karnataka Land Reforms Act CREDAI
