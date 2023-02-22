Home Cities Bengaluru

7.27 lakh students to write PU II exams, 8.69 lakh SSLC

Students will not be allowed to carry electronic devices, including mobile phones, smart watches and earphones.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of SSLC and PU II main examinations to be held from March 9 to April 15, School Education Minister BC Nagesh has said.

He was speaking after holding meetings with the Home Minister, Police Department, Revenue Department, District Administration and Education Department officials here on Tuesday.

A tight police presence will be maintained at all exam centres across Karnataka and there will be CCTV camera surveillance, Nagesh said.

“All photocopy centres around the centre will be closed during the exam period. A tight vigil will be kept on cyber centres, tuition centres and gaming centres. An extra vigil will be maintained at examination centres where irregularities have been reported in the past,” he added.

Students will not be allowed to carry electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches and earphones. They should be present in their respective halls 15 minutes prior to the exam.

This year, 7,27,387 students will appear for PU II exams in 1,109 centres, and 8,69,490 will write SSLC exams in 3,307 centres.

