Call girl shares live location, helps her gang abduct 2 men  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of seven kidnapped two men, after a call girl they spent the evening with, shared her live location with her associates. Begur police arrested eight persons, including the woman, within a few hours after the kidnapping.

Police said Manjunath, a cab driver, and his friend Rajanikanth on Friday night picked up a call girl near Kengeri bus stop, and took her to a lodge in Madiwala. They came out of the lodge at 1.30 am. Rajanikanth asked Manjunath to drop him home, so they headed towards Devarachikkanahalli, with the woman.

When Manjunath stopped the car, seven men surrounded them on two-wheelers and picked a fight, accusing them of hitting their bikes. One of the accused forced his way into the driver’s seat while two others got into the car and trapped them in. They were followed by the four other men on two-wheelers.

“At Koli Farm gate on Bannerghatta Road, Manjunath managed to open the car door and jump out. He alerted the police control room, and teams were formed to rescue the victims. Gathering information that the accused were in Nanjangud near Mysuru, a team rushed there and arrested the accused, and rescued Rajanikanth. Investigations revealed that the call girl had shared her live location with her associates after they left the lodge,” police said.

