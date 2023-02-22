CM Bommai: Give free bus passes for women from April 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Steps will be taken to provide free bus passes to working women and school students from April 1, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was speaking after flagging off Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) European-style sleeper Volvo buses ‘Ambaari Utsav’ with the tagline ‘Celebration of Journey’ on Tuesday.

Bommai said that the objective behind coming up with free bus passes for working women is to help them become financially independent, and lead a life with dignity. He directed officials to take steps to provide free bus passes, adding that a minimum of five buses will be operated in each taluk during school hours.

Speaking about KSRTC’s premium sleeper bus, Bommai said that based on the success of these buses, more will be added to the fleet. He also directed officials to increase the revenue collection of KSRTC by competing with other private transport operators.

At present, KSRTC has launched 15 buses that will be operating on long routes like Hyderabad, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Panaji, Kundapur, and Pune. The price of the tickets will be 10% more than the Ambari Dream class sleeper buses, he said, adding that the Scandinavian model bus is designed to reduce air drag while driving high speed. The 15-meter long bus has 40 berths and offers superior comfort both in sleeping and sitting position while the windows are designed to offer the passengers a panoramic view.

Will talk to unions: Bommai on wage hike

With the transport employees gearing up for an intense protest demanding a wage hike, Bommai said, “We will hold talks with the transport unions and hike their wages based on the prevailing financial conditions of the state.” He said that the transport employees’ demand for salary hike will be fulfilled soon.

