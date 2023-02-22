Feb-end deadline to complete BDA’s Gunjur housing project

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following complaints over incomplete works at Bangalore Development Authority’s Gunjur Housing Project near Varthur for years, BDA Commissioner Kumar G Naik made a surprise inspection to the site on Monday. He has now fixed February-end as the deadline to complete numerous works pending for over a decade.

With many flat owners unavailable at the spot as the commissioner visited without any prior intimation, Naik spoke to a few flat owners over the phone from Gunjur to hear out their grievances. Marketed as a “dream housing project” for the public because of its affordable pricing, all 644 flats were sold during its allocation in 2012-2013.

The phase-I project has 84 3-BHK flats, 168 2-BHK flats and 392 1-BHK flats in its 23 blocks comprising seven floors. December 2014 was fixed as the deadline for completion of projects when the project was launched. Without much of infrastructure in place, BDA convinced many families to move in promising that everything will be completed by the revised deadline of July 18, 2018. Since then, 4.5 years have passed.

The biggest grouse was the absence of a permanent power connection. “The residents will be finally getting it by this year-end. Work had begun some time ago, and it is nearing completion,” said a top BDA source. Elaborating on the inconvenience suffered, Narayana Shett, a 2BHK allottee, told TNIE, “Over the last four years, we are dependent on temporary power connection. The power bill is high due to the temporary connection and we have entered into a sharing system with the contractor. The lifts suddenly stop working and this is a major issue for us.”

Residents also talked about other major woes: non-functional sewage treatment plant (STP) and no-objection certificates yet to be obtained from the fire safety department. Naik told TNIE he has asked for the works to be expedited so that the infrastructure is in place by end of February.

BENGALURU: Following complaints over incomplete works at Bangalore Development Authority’s Gunjur Housing Project near Varthur for years, BDA Commissioner Kumar G Naik made a surprise inspection to the site on Monday. He has now fixed February-end as the deadline to complete numerous works pending for over a decade. With many flat owners unavailable at the spot as the commissioner visited without any prior intimation, Naik spoke to a few flat owners over the phone from Gunjur to hear out their grievances. Marketed as a “dream housing project” for the public because of its affordable pricing, all 644 flats were sold during its allocation in 2012-2013. The phase-I project has 84 3-BHK flats, 168 2-BHK flats and 392 1-BHK flats in its 23 blocks comprising seven floors. December 2014 was fixed as the deadline for completion of projects when the project was launched. Without much of infrastructure in place, BDA convinced many families to move in promising that everything will be completed by the revised deadline of July 18, 2018. Since then, 4.5 years have passed. The biggest grouse was the absence of a permanent power connection. “The residents will be finally getting it by this year-end. Work had begun some time ago, and it is nearing completion,” said a top BDA source. Elaborating on the inconvenience suffered, Narayana Shett, a 2BHK allottee, told TNIE, “Over the last four years, we are dependent on temporary power connection. The power bill is high due to the temporary connection and we have entered into a sharing system with the contractor. The lifts suddenly stop working and this is a major issue for us.” Residents also talked about other major woes: non-functional sewage treatment plant (STP) and no-objection certificates yet to be obtained from the fire safety department. Naik told TNIE he has asked for the works to be expedited so that the infrastructure is in place by end of February.