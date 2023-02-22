Home Cities Bengaluru

India-US international chamber of commerce to mark its 30th anniversary

Since its inception in 1990, IAICC has been a strong advocate for small and medium enterprises in India, the US and the rest of the world.

The IAICC convention comes at a time when the multilateral relationships among the US-India and the rest of the world have developed into global strategic partnerships.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian American International Chamber of Commerce (IAICC) is celebrating its 30th anniversary at the World Trade Centre, Washington DC, from March 29 to 31 this year. “The three-day convention will seek to highlight and stimulate deeper interactions between India and the US and the rest of the world,” said KV Kumar, executive chairman of IAICC. The IAICC convention comes at a time when the multilateral relationships among the US-India and the rest of the world have developed into global strategic partnerships.

“A thriving relationship is emerging between India and the US and other countries with a multi-sectoral approach in areas such as artificial intelligence, science and information technology, security and defence, energy, infrastructure, environment sciences, health & pharmaceuticals, nuclear and space technology, agriculture, education etc,” said Kumar.

The proposed sessions at the convention in Washington DC will include ‘Global Integration through Economic Partnerships’ (with focus on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam), ‘US-India Partnerships and Global Collaborations’, ‘Small Business Development and Partnering Event’, ‘Celebrating Successes of Indian Americans’, ‘Cross border Matters: Impact on Individuals and Businesses.’

Since its inception in 1990, IAICC has been a strong advocate for small and medium enterprises in India, the US and the rest of the world. “Among other things, the IAICC had assisted in the approval process in getting India the Strategic Trade Authorisation-1 which gives the latter the same status as a NATO country to trade with the US,” said Kumar.

