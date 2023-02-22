India-US international chamber of commerce to mark its 30th anniversary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian American International Chamber of Commerce (IAICC) is celebrating its 30th anniversary at the World Trade Centre, Washington DC, from March 29 to 31 this year. “The three-day convention will seek to highlight and stimulate deeper interactions between India and the US and the rest of the world,” said KV Kumar, executive chairman of IAICC. The IAICC convention comes at a time when the multilateral relationships among the US-India and the rest of the world have developed into global strategic partnerships.

