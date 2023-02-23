As thieves strike, inmates of govt school hostel live in fear  

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 345 students and 11 teachers of the Government Boys’ High School in Ramanagara, are living in extreme fear due to a series of untoward incidents in the school building. Unidentified miscreants have stolen foodgrains, CCTV cameras and other valuables, after breaking open the locks of rooms.

Luckily for the students and teachers, efforts by the accused to enter the records room failed as they were unable to break open the iron door. Vital documents of the students and service records of the faculty were in the records room, and were at risk if the accused had managed to enter. The miscreants also stole three CCTV cameras, which were not connected due to electricity fluctuation. A few months ago, a few accused men had even started a fire in one of the classrooms.

The school, which is run in a dilapidated building, does not have a full-time principal, and a senior teacher, Prema, has been made in-charge vice-principal (V-P) of the school. She told TNIE that she had written to the department to depute a watchman at night. She was also worried that the school compound had become a safe haven for drunkards.

The school is located in Hajinagara ward in Ramanagara. The incidents happened between January 17 and 20, when the school was closed. The accused allegedly stole 300kg of rice, 50kg of wheat and 25kg of milk powder, library books and the three CCTV cameras. The complaint was filed by in-charge vice-principal Prema on Monday.

“We are shifting the records from the damaged room to the other room. They include records of SSLC students who will be writing their exams in a few days. After the foodgrains were stolen, temporary arrangements are being made by collecting foodgrains from nearby government schools to provide mid-day meals to students.

The accused even stole a bag of milk powder. The incident of arson is yet to be solved. Overall, I am extremely tense as I am answerable for whatever happens in school,” Prema told TNIE. Meanwhile, police who are on the lookout for the accused, suspect that they must be locals who stay in the vicinity.

