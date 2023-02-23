Home Cities Bengaluru

Man sets house afire; wife, two daughters charred to death

Accused Sonne Gowda (48) also tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. Neighbours who noticed the fire rushed to the spot but could not save the family.

Published: 23rd February 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: A man reportedly killed his wife and two daughters by setting his house on fire at Hennuru village in Sidlaghatta taluk on Wednesday.

Central Range Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda told The New Indian Express that the deceased have been identified as Nethravati (37) and two daughters aged 12 and 9.

Accused Sonne Gowda (48) also tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. Neighbours who noticed the fire rushed to the spot but could not save the family. They, however, shifted Sonne Gowda to Chikkaballapur Government Hospital. Later, he was shifted to a Bengaluru hospital for treatment.

The senior police officer also said preliminary investigation revealed that Nethravati had filed a domestic abuse case against Sonne Gowda, and had even filed a maintenance case before the court.

Comments

