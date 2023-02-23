Metro official inspects 6 stations on Whitefield line

Home Cities Bengaluru

If the CMRS clearance is given, the stretch from Whitefield to K R Puram will begin operations after March 15.

BMRCL officials and staff inspect a section of the 13.71-km stretch from Whitefield to K R Puram on the extended Purple Line stretch, in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Wednesday commenced its three-day inspection on a section of the 13.71-km stretch from Whitefield to K R Puram on the extended Purple Line stretch. A total of six stations were covered out of the 12 stations dotting the stretch, said senior Metro officials.

The inspection began at 10 am with the inspection trolley being used along the tracks. Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara (or ITPL), Sadarmangla and Nallurhalli (formerly Vydehi Hospital) stations were inspected. A Metro official said, “Various parameters of track, third rail system, functioning of lift, escalators and fire fighting systems were inspected throughout the day. Passenger amenities and facilities available at the station were also checked.”

“The safety aspect of the operations was inspected throughout the stretch. The bearings along the tracks would be inspected either tonight or on Thursday night by the team,” BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told TNIE.

Another official said that the inspection would be on for three days (up to February 24). “High-speed rolling stock tests would conclude the inspection,” he said.

If the CMRS clearance is given, the stretch from Whitefield to K R Puram will begin operations after March 15.

