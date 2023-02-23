Home Cities Bengaluru

Stalker held for second time in three months

Published: 23rd February 2023 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment, Stalking

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old man from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu has been arrested by the JP Nagar police for the second time in three months following a complaint of stalking by his former colleague. The 27-year-old woman, who works in ISRO, is a resident of Murugeshpalya, and had filed a complaint against the accused identified as R Mariyappan.

The woman had earlier filed a complaint on November 21, 2022, in the same police station against the accused.  Mariyappan was then arrested and later released on bail. He, however, continued to stalk her. Following her previous complaint, Mariyappan is said to have been sacked from the job.

“The second complaint was filed by the woman on February 10. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody. The accused is alleged to have been harassing her since November 2021. After undergoing the harassment for almost one year, the victim had filed her first complaint in November, last year. The accused was forcing her to marry him. He is said to have been troubling her by messaging and making calls. He had also created fake profiles on social media to harass her,” said the police.  

On February 10, while she was going home from office, the accused had followed her and pleaded with her to marry him. The victim approached the police again for the second time as his harassment kept increasing.

A case of stalking (IPC 354D) word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC 509) and wrongful restraint (IPC 341) has been registered.

Comments

