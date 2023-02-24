Home Cities Bengaluru

CM Bommai: Govt will protect BDA, BBMP assets

In reply, CM Bommai admitted that there were no serious efforts to protect BDA and BBMP properties on which there are cases in courts of law.

Published: 24th February 2023

Basavaraj Bommai

CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government will take steps to protect the properties of the BDA and BBMP.

In the legislative council on Thursday, JDS MLC Marithibbegowda raised the issue related to Devarachikkanahalli in Bengaluru South taluk, where 3.23 acres of land of acquired by the BDA in 1990. “In 1996, a layout of 50 sites was formed and sites were distributed to only seven people. In 2016, there was a court order saying there were lapses in the project and today land grabbers have taken over the property which is worth Rs. 500 crore. There should be an investigation into this and the officials who are involved in this,” the MLC said.

In reply, CM Bommai admitted that there were no serious efforts to protect BDA and BBMP properties on which there are cases in courts of law. “This has to change. I will order a probe into this particular matter and direct officials to approach the court immediately,” he added.

WILL NOT LET B’LURU TURN GARBAGE CITY
Meanwhile, Bommai fumed at Congress MLC PR Ramesh when the latter was asking a question related to garbage management in the city and said garbage was dumped for about 500m on Magadi Road and there would be garbage everywhere in the city if the same situation continues. “Just because there is some issue at some place, it does not mean the problem is there in the entire city. We will not let such a thing happen to Bengaluru,” he said.

