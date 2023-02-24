Home Cities Bengaluru

CM Bommai warns of action based on report

The commission had observed that it was done for vested interest and the Layout’s formation has been a scam.

Published: 24th February 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hitting back at Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that since the party has been making baseless allegations of corruption against the state government without any evidence, the accused in the Arkavathy Layout denotification case will be prosecuted based on Justice Kempanna commission report.

Leaders were embroiled in a heated debate in the Assembly over the Arkavathy Layout redo. Deputy leader of opposition UT Khader and KJ George locking horns with Bommai.

Countering Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah’s claim that not an inch of land was denotified in the Arkavathy Layout, Bommai informed that Justice Kempanna's report had mentioned the loss caused to the state, and the government had identified 805 acres of land under redo.

The commission had observed that it was done for vested interest and the Layout’s formation has been a scam. “Why did the Siddaramaiah-led government hush up the report when it came before the Cabinet,” Bommai asked.

