Five killed as car rams truck on national highway

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Four persons travelling in a car and a pedestrian died on the spot after a speeding car rammed a truck moving in front of it.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Belagavi-Dharwad National Highway near Garag village in Dharwad district on Thursday. The speeding car first rammed the lorry and then knocked down a pedestrian.

Police sources said four persons belonging to a family were travelling in the car. Police suspect that the deceased may have been residents of Belagavi. Two of them were aged around 25 and the other two were above 50. Police have shifted the deceased to the district hospital. Police are trying to trace the details of the deceased. Based on the vehicle number, police suspect that they are residents of Belagavi.

