New flyover sends suburban rail corridor into rework mode 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The announcement of a new flyover from Yesvantpur railway station to Mathikere and BEL Road in the state budget last week has now forced the only suburban rail corridor, whose work had commenced recently, to go back to the drawing board again as the flyover comes in the way of the Mallige Line alignment, which needs to be redesigned, said sources.

The line runs for 25.01 km from Baiyappanahalli terminal to Chikkabanavara (second corridor) of the Rs 15,767-crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). The 148-km project is being implemented by K-RIDE. A top source said, “The proposed flyover in the budget will run between the Yesvantpur and Lottegollahalli stations of the BSRP for almost a kilometre. Our plan has to be reworked now. We have received an intimation from the BBMP regarding the flyover.” A double-decker structure is being contemplated with the flyover on one level and the railway line above it, he explained. The final decision will be taken by K-RIDE and BBMP jointly, the source added.

Graveyards and slums yet to be cleared, though the Railways has made 157 acres of land available for the project. Asked the slow pace of work, another source said, “There are more than 200 private buildings yet to be assessed and compensation to be paid has not been worked out. It includes a place of worship as well as a graveyard. Relocating is expected to be met with stiff resistance.”

There are around 300 families residing in a slum on Mohan Kumar Road, and the government needs to rehabilitate them soon, he added. Only 30% of land where work can actually take place is available, which was severely hampering progress. A railway source said, “Soil testing, levelling of ground and installation of a concrete plant have been completed by the contractor L&T Ltd. Around 20% of Signalling and Telecommunication cables have been shifted so far. They will be carrying out piling work for 200m near Hebbal where land is available.”

While three letters been submitted in connection with tree cutting and transplanting, only one circular has been cleared. “Two circulars about the need to cut and relocate 2,000 trees are yet to be approved,” another source said. It is doubtful if the line will meet its December 2024 deadline. K-RIDE MD Gaurav Gupta did not respond to calls.

