Robotic heart valve surgery a success

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A complex robotic heart valve replacement surgery gave a new lease of life to a 60-year-old patient who was diagnosed with a calcific aortic valve (calcium deposits on the heart valve) with severe stenosis (narrowing of heart valves). His heart was significantly dysfunctional and required early heart valve replacement. Additionally, he was suffering from a chest wall deformity -- scoliosis with crowding of ribs, making his condition more complex. Dr Sathyaki Nambala, the chief cardiac surgeon at Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, explained that robotics helps give a three-dimensional, high-resolution, magnified view of the inside of the heart, making it easier for surgeons to fix the valve with utmost precision. No blood loss or requirement of blood is seen during the procedure, which is almost painless with no risk of infection. Dr K Hari Prasad, president of the Bannerghatta division, said, “Cardiovascular disorders happen to be one of the leading causes of fatalities in our country, and robotic surgeries to treat complex cardiac conditions with precision and fast recovery, are a revolutionary step towards cardiac care.” Apollo Hospitals became the first hospital to perform such a surgery.